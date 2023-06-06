Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launching PAC to get involved in federal races

LANSING, Michigan — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formed a federal fundraising committee Monday that will allow her to collect contributions and spend the money to influence upcoming races for Congress and the presidency.
The name of the political action committee, Fight Like Hell PAC, touches on one of Whitmer’s slogans. She has repeatedly vowed to “fight like hell” to protect abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a half-century of abortion rights last June.
The move from Whitmer, 51, who is viewed as a rising star in national Democratic politics, came five months into her second and final term as governor and could allow her to play a larger financial role in key national races going forward.
Heather Ricketts, who’s the treasurer for Whitmer’s gubernatorial campaign committee, is also treasurer for the new Fight Like Hell political action committee (PAC), according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission. The committee is a hybrid PAC, according to the filing, meaning it could be used to give funds directly to candidates and to bankroll expenditures directly on ads supporting or opposing candidates.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her annual keynote address on June 1 at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.
Andrew Feldman, communications consultant with Feldman Strategies who is working with Fight Like Hell PAC, said Whitmer is going to be “pulling out all the stops” to help reelect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, hold the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate and flip control in the U.S. House.
“This is a moment when we all must do everything we can to keep up the momentum for candidates who fight for everyday Americans and the will of the majority,” Feldman said. “Fight Like Hell will be a vehicle to ensure we do just that. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days.”
The PAC’s website, fightlikehellpac.org, wasn’t active as of Tuesday morning.
Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, emphasized in a tweet Monday night that the PAC was about helping other candidates for federal office, not Whitmer becoming a candidate herself.
“You know I love enthusiasm as much as the rest of ‘em, but take a deep breath,” Barnes tweeted. “You can’t run for federal office when you set up this PAC. But you can raise good money to elect federal candidates, like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and other Democrats down ballot. Let’s go.”
Biden, the incumbent Democratic president, is seeking a second term in 2024.
Whitmer, a former state lawmaker, won her second term as Michigan’s governor by 11 percentage points over Republican Tudor Dixon in November. She is one of the co-chairs of Biden’s reelection campaign and a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.
While national pundits have floated Whitmer as a potential candidate for president in the future, she has downplayed that idea. In October, she told The Detroit News she would serve a full four-year second term.
“I’ve heard it, and it’s baloney,” Whitmer said in October of the presidential politics chatter.
Whitmer could use the new PAC to help a Democratic candidate in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan next year. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, decided against running for another term.
Whitmer could also use the PAC to benefit her sister, Liz Gereghty, who’s running for Congress in New York.
