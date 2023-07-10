Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ partial veto that attempts to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years drew outrage and surprise from his political opponents. But it’s just the latest creative cut in a state that once had the “Vanna White” and “Frankenstein” vetoes. Wisconsin governors have the most powerful partial veto power in the country because, unlike in other states, they can strike nearly any part of a budget bill. That’s exactly what the Democratic Evers did on Wednesday with a two-year state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The move is expected to be challenged in court.