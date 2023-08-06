Moments after two children were playing with toy guns, authorities in Alaska say one of the children picked up a real rifle and fatally shot the other child. Alaska State Troopers were notified by both tribal and local police Sunday of the child’s death in Mountain Village, a Yup'ik subsistence community in western Alaska. Troopers say they found the two children had been playing with Nerf guns when one of them picked up a rifle and shot the other. The child got the rifle from the home where the shooting occurred, and an adult was inside the home at the time. Troopers say no charges have been filed but they continue to investigate.