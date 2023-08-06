More than a dozen people were injured Saturday after a Greyhound bus carrying 35 passengers crashed on I-75 in Monroe County, officials said.
The bus was traveling south along the interstate at around 3:15 p.m. when a tire blew out north of the Rumble Road exit, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe County emergency services said 13 people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. A school bus drove 23 others from the scene to the county recreation department near Forsyth, where they awaited further transportation. Officials said a local Dairy Queen provided them food during the wait.
Photos showed the damaged Greyhound bus situated in the grassy area on the right side of the interstate after the single vehicle wreck, which shut down traffic for more than an hour. Drivers heading south were asked to take alternate routes.
On Sunday, officials confirmed that the vehicle was found near the tree line but never flipped over during the crash. Further details about the wreck were not provided by authorities.
In a statement, Greyhound wrote that it was aware of the crash and was cooperating with state police during the ongoing investigation.
“We hope for a quick recovery for passengers impacted by the incident,” the statement added.
