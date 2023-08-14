Grim task of finding, identifying Maui fire victims intensifies: ‘Obviously no survivors left’

Researchers are howling with delight after discovering a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California. The state Fish and Game Department says a reported sighting of a wolf in Sequoia National Forest last month led to the discovery of tracks and DNA samples that indicate at least five wolves are living in Tulare County. That's 200 miles from the next-nearest known pack in northeastern California. Gray wolves are a native species but they were hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Authorities say the female adult in the new pack is a direct descendant of OR7, the first wolf sighted here in a century.