Haze from wildfires raises asthma, heart and other health concerns in US Northeast

California lawmakers voted to advance more than a dozen fentanyl bills this past week. Those are among several hundred measures lawmakers voted on ahead of a deadline for a bill to get out of its original chamber. The majority of the fentanyl bills focused on education, prevention and treatment. Lawmakers have been divided on how to best address the crisis. Progressive Democrats want to invest in prevention and treatment, but Republicans and some moderate Democrats favor harsher prison sentences for dealers. Other bills that passed this week include one that would require school districts to tell students they are required to be vaccinated against human papillomavirus, or HPV.