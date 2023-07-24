Heatwave expanding to bring scorching temps to Midwest, Northeast this week

Authorities say the heavily armed man who ambushed Fargo police officers investigating a fender bender likely had a bloodier attack in mind, with at least two fairs taking place at the time in and around the city. Mohamad Barakat killed one officer and wounded two others and a bystander before a fourth officer shot and killed him, ending the July 14 attack. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Friday that over the past five years, Barakat searched the internet for terms including “kill fast," and “mass shooting events." But perhaps the most chilling was for “area events where there are crowds,” which on July 13 brought up an article headlined, ”Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair.”