Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's been notified he is a target of the Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter often can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.