Hiker dies after falling off mountain in Grand Teton National Park, officials say

Police and news outlets in Bosnia say a man shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people before taking his own life. A police statement said the violence took place on Friday in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac. The statement says the man also wounded three people before he “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.” In an Instagram video on Friday morning, the man told viewers they would see a murder live and then shot his ex-wife. Police said thousands of people saw it before the video was taken down and that viewers who posted favorable comments might face legal consequences.