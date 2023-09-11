Hollywood’s A-list health insurance is jeopardized by the labor strikes

A former top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty Thursday to making tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians and engaging in a criminal conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business. Ryan Salame is the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets. He the fourth high-ranking official at the company or its affiliates to plead guilty to criminal charges. Under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed to forfeit up to $1.55 billion in assets. He could also be potentially be called as a witness to testify at the trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is charged with committing a host of crimes while running the popular digital currency trading platform.