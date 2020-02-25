Hydro Flask, an insulated water bottle, has become a must-have accessory for tweens and teens. Teens like its sleek and customizable look, its durability and the notion that they're helping protect the planet from environmental harm, and it has become a staple of the 'VSCO girl' aesthetic. The product was launched by an outdoorsy couple, but now it's run by a $4-billion company whose other brands include OXO, which makes the most mainstream of kitchen tools. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times/TNS)