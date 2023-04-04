CAMP HILL, Pa. — Donald Trump has accused Ron DeSantis of being a shapeshifting political fraud, argued he’s bought and paid for by wealthy donors and even baselessly suggested — without evidence — his political rival engaged in inappropriate romantic relationships.
And yet Florida’s Republican governor, visiting this battleground state to build national support before a likely presidential campaign, still rushed to the former president’s defense Saturday against an indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
DeSantis’ defense amounted to only a short detour during his regular stump speech — but it illustrates the vexing challenge facing the governor and every other potential Republican candidate.
Even as they seek to displace him as the GOP’s leader, Trump’s rivals have almost uniformly moved to defend him even before Tuesday’s arraignment in New York City, arguing that the former president is being unfairly targeted because Democrats want to take down a marquee Republican.
The resulting praise for Trump has not only put his would-be foes in an awkward position, it’s drowned out their own messages and once again made the former president the center of attention in the GOP presidential primary. And a race in which Trump was already widely considered a favorite has, at least for now, tilted even further in his direction.
“This is going to solidify the Republican base around Trump,” said Rick Wilson, a longtime GOP strategist and vocal critic of the former president. “It is going to lock in further loyalty and fealty to Donald Trump. I would make the argument that the primary was over the day the indictment was announced.”
Other Republicans are less bullish about what Trump’s indictment — which centers on the allegation he paid an adult film star hush money during the 2016 election — means for Trump and the 2024 primary, arguing that whatever bump in support he receives might not last over the duration of a long race.
