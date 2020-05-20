Lalo Hernandez checks his temperature with a touchless thermal scanner before entering work at Mazzone Pasta on May 13, 2020, in Bloomingdale. Carl Mazzone, the owner, installed touchless thermometers at the end of April as a precautionary measure. His company makes 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of pasta every day for the retail and food service industries. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)