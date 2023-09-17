‘It’s an outrage’: L.A. sheriff’s deputy ambushed, shot in head outside Palmdale station

A felony case stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot appears to have been resolved in secret, with the man released from federal custody this week despite no public record of a conviction or sentencing. Pennsylvania resident Samuel Lazar was arrested in July 2021 and had been jailed since then on charges in the Jan. 6 insurrection. There's no public record of a conviction or a sentence in Lazar’s court docket. But the Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that Lazar was sentenced in March to 30 months behind bars for assaulting or resisting a federal officer. The Justice Department has refused to say why the case remains under wraps. Lazar's attorneys haven't responded to multiple Associated Press requests for comment.