‘It’s an outrage’: L.A. sheriff’s deputy ambushed, shot in head outside Palmdale station

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff‘s deputy was shot in the head Saturday night while sitting in his patrol cruiser outside the Palmdale station, according to law enforcement sources.
The deputy was found “in medical distress” inside his vehicle at the intersection of Avenue Q and Sierra Highway around 6 p.m., officials said. Afterward, he was rushed to a Lancaster hospital in critical condition.
The shooting is being treated as a crime, a department official said. Authorities said that any witnesses should contact homicide detectives.
It’s not clear what circumstances led to the shooting, and authorities have not released any information about potential suspects.
Nearby security video shared with the Los Angeles Times shows a black car pulling up behind the deputy’s cruiser and pausing. Seconds later, the black car pulls up a little farther, stops at the driver’s side of the cruiser and pauses again.
Then, the black car speeds off. The deputy’s vehicle drifts forward a foot or two and stops moving.
Sources say investigators are working to determine what transpired between the two vehicles, if anything.
Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs union, called the shooting an “ambush” and said it has sparked anger and sadness in the law enforcement community.
“It’s an outrage,” he said. “An ambush is a targeted attack against law enforcement and it sends a really clear message.”
He confirmed that the shot deputy is represented by the union and has multiple family members in law enforcement. Late Saturday night, he said that others in law enforcement had already begun reaching out in solidarity.
“I have received calls of support from other law enforcement agencies and an elected official who offered to use her own personal money if an award needs to be offered,” Hsieh said.
Supervisor Janice Hahn called the shooting “senseless and horrific” and said she had reached out to Sheriff Robert Luna.
“Tonight I’m praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff, and especially his loved ones,” she wrote Saturday night in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
