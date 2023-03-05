An onlooker managed to shoot video of a snowboarder narrowly escaping an avalanche in New Hampshire. The incident happened Saturday when RJ Phipps was hiking up Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington. He noticed a snowboarder and a skier were coming down the mountain when they were nearly engulfed in an avalanche. The skier was able to ski to the side of the avalanche while the snowboarder appears to almost ride the avalanche down the mountain. The unidentified snowboarder ended up waist deep in snow but both people were uninjured. Avalanches at this time of the year in Mount Washington do happen, but they rarely cause injuries.