Japan will ban imports of Russian coal, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, in a bold policy shift that adds pressure on Moscow after the European Union announced its own embargo on the fuel.
“Russia’s cruel and inhumane actions are coming to light one after another all over Ukraine,” Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Friday, adding Moscow must be made to take responsibility. “We will ban imports of Russian coal.”
Japan will secure alternative sources quickly and cut imports in stages, reducing reliance on Russia for energy, he added, declining to give a time frame for the move.
The coal plan signals a policy reversal for Japan, which had previously drawn a line at cutting energy ties to Russia because of its heavy dependence on fuel imports. Russian coal imports make up about 13% of Japan’s power-generating supply and are also used in steel production and the cement industry.
But while the action on coal came as a surprise, Kishida has been acting with unprecedented speed to clamp down on Russia, including by freezing the assets of individuals and entities, and stripping the country of its most-favored nation trade status. The prime minister has sought to show solidarity with the U.S. and Europe on sanctions, amid fear that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to take similar action over disputed territory in Asia.
