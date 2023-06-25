President Joe Biden is in California as he ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area. The Democratic president's campaign is building up its coffers and laying strategic foundations for 2024. In the back half of June, Biden’s campaign will have more than 20 fundraisers involving him, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. More than half of the fundraisers are with Biden, who arrived in California on Monday and will be traveling to New York, Maryland and Illinois. In California, Biden toured a coastal wetland area and announced $600 million for projects to address climate change.