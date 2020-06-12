The 28-year-old son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is accused of stabbing his California neighbor multiple times this week, authorities said Friday.
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, who once appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” with his famous dad, was arrested early Wednesday following the attack in the city of San Clemente late Tuesday night, a spokeswoman with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told the New York Daily News.
The victim drove himself to the hospital “with multiple non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.
The suspect was arrested without incident and was released a short time later after posting bond, online jail records show.
His motive is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Adam, one of Kareem’s five children, appeared with the retired NBA star and their family on ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2017.
His arrested was first reported Friday by TMZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.