The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy, Chair Jerome Powell says in prepared testimony to a Senate panel. "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes,” he says. The Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point in early February, after imposing a half-point increase in December and four three-quarter-point hikes before that. Over the past year, the central bank has raised its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, eight times.