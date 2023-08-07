Kidnappings of women, children spiking in Haiti where a US nurse, daughter remain captive

Florida state officials and the College Board say students in Florida may be able to take the Advanced Placement course in psychology after all. The nonprofit that runs the exam had said it was effectively banned in the state, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity. In a letter to state superintendents, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said the state believed the psychology course could be taught “in its entirety.” The College Board said it hoped Florida teachers now will be able “to teach the full course, including content on gender and sexual orientation.”