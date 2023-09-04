LA County sues pharmacy benefit firms, alleging they helped fuel opioid crisis

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel has been charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse after two of her six children were found to be abused and malnourished. The charges filed against Ruby Franke on Friday allege she either carried out or allowed someone else to torture, starve and emotionally harm her 12-year-old son, and either caused or allowed someone to starve, inflict emotional harm and physical injuries to Franke's 10-year-old daughter. A mental health counselor, Jodi Hildebrandt, faces the same charges. The case began when Franke's son ran from Hildebrandt's house to a neighbor's house asking for food and water on Wednesday morning. The women are being held without bail.