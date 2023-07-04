LA mayor ousts Native American DWP commissioner; Indigenous groups outraged

Cynthia Ruiz, the first Native American ever to serve on the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners, got some bad news from City Hall recently.
Ruiz said a deputy mayor called her on May 26 to say she was being removed after serving just one year on the panel that oversees the Department of Water and Power.
“It’s not about you,” Ruiz said she was told. “If you want to go on to a different commission, let me know and I can make it happen.”
What followed was a moment of shock and uncomfortable silence, Ruiz said. The former head of the city’s multibillion-dollar retirement fund system believed she was making progress in easing 122 years of tension between the DWP and Owens Valley tribes over water rights and land use in the eastern Sierra Nevada watershed.
The one-two punch was thrown an hour later via an email from Mayor Karen Bass. It said Ruiz’s appointment would end on July 5, “or at the time your successor is confirmed by the City Council, whichever comes first.”
The mayor’s decision to bench Ruiz — a lifelong Angeleno and member of the Cherokee Nation — has sparked anger and resentment among tribal leaders and others who saw Ruiz’s appointment as a significant advancement in the city’s recognition of Indigenous voices. Her abrupt departure has left some feeling betrayed.
“We are in shock that Cynthia, the first Native American to serve on that commission, was replaced by a white man when she was not even a full year into her four-year term,” said Teri Red Owl, executive director of the Owens Valley Water Commission.
“For Native Americans, the manner in which Ruiz was replaced was a slap in the face,” she said.
In a recent letter to Bass, Anthony Redblood Morales, chairman and chief of the Gabrieleno/Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, said Bass’ action was “insulting and reverts progress made to advance underrepresented minorities, specifically Native Americans.”
