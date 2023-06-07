A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant. She says she then woke up at the comedian's home and witnessed him assaulting her friend. Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit. A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”