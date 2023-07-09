Congressman Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign says the California Democrat raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House. The 2024 race is to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Schiff rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. It's not immediately clear how much of Schiff's three-month total came after or around the censure vote on June 21. Schiff's rivals include two House colleagues, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.