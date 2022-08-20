LOS ANGELES — Following two fatal police shootings of armed men last month, the Los Angeles Police Department has released video footage of the incidents.
A compilation of videos from several officers’ body-worn cameras shows the violent culmination of a surreal, slow-motion pursuit of 30-year-old Rudolfo Torres on July 2 through the streets of Historic South-Central. After following Torres on foot for several blocks, officers tried to apprehend him and opened fired when he brandished a handgun, the videos show.
Gang officers assigned to the LAPD’s Newton Division were patrolling at 9:40 p.m. around 37th Place and Maple Avenue when they came upon Torres, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, said department spokeswoman Capt. Kelly Muniz. While speaking to Torres, officers became convinced that he was armed and ordered him to get his hands out of his pockets, Muniz said. She did not elaborate on why officers believed Torres was armed.
Torres ignored the command and started walking away, accusing the officers who were following several feet behind him of harassment.
I’m not doing nothing, man. I was just walking, I was trying to go home,” he can be heard saying on the video. One of the officers is heard addressing Torres by an apparent nickname.
Moments later, a dispatcher is heard on officers’ radios saying the unfolding situation involved a man with a gun.
