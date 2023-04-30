Lawmakers grilled U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram over millions of dollars in no-bid contracts that are the subject of a watchdog probe into whether the agency improperly hired some of her past associates. Mostly Republicans pressed her about an Associated Press report that the DEA spent $4.7 million on “strategic planning and communication” and other contracts to hire people Milgram knew from her days as New Jersey’s attorney general and as a law professor — at costs far exceeding pay for government officials. Milgram declined to comment, saying she didn't want to interfere with the inspector general's probe.