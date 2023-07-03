Lawsuit accusing N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore of tryst with state employee has been ‘resolved

RALEIGH, N.C. — The attorney for a man suing North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said Monday morning that the lawsuit accusing Moore of trading sex for political influence “has been resolved.”
Alicia Jurney, an attorney representing Scott Lassiter, replied to an inquiry sent Thursday by McClatchy asking whether the lawsuit between Lassiter and Moore for alienation of affection had been settled.
Attorneys for Moore replied Thursday night, saying they would provide an update as soon as they could. On Monday afternoon, attorney Stacy Miller confirmed the case was resolved but said they would not comment further. Moore did not answer a call or a text message seeking comment Monday morning.
Merely two weeks ago, Lassiter filed a lawsuit against Moore accusing the state’s House speaker of breaking up his marriage by sleeping with his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, a state employee, and exchanging political favors for sexual ones. The lawsuit included detailed claims that included group sex as well as a “cover-up” involving surveillance equipment.
Moore admitted to the relationship, which he called “on-again, off-again” since 2019, but denied exchanging his political influence for sex.
Liles Lassiter serves as executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. The North Carolina General Assembly created the conference in 2006 with the goal of improving public access to the courts and serving as a resource to the state’s 100 clerks, according to the conference’s website. Liles Lassiter’s position is funded by the Legislature.
Her husband currently works as an assistant principal for Wake County Public Schools and is elected to the county’s soil and water conservation board. He is a former Apex town council member and ran for the state House last year, but ended his campaign before the election due to how the legislators redrew their districts, The News & Observer previously reported.
Moore told The News & Observer that Liles Lassiter told him she was separated from her husband during their relationship. Social media photos show the Lassiters together through December enjoying Christmas parades and sitting on Santa’s lap.
The lawsuit included photographs of Moore and Liles Lassiter having dinner at a restaurant in Raleigh, from surveillance Lassiter had done on his wife and the House speaker. He then confronted his wife, who, he said, confessed to her tryst with Moore.
Moore is divorced from his ex-wife.
Liles Lassiter said in a written statement to the N&O that her marriage was “a nightmare.”
Lassiter’s lawsuit reveals that he and Moore met with one another on Dec. 26 to discuss the relationship. Moore confirmed the meeting and told the N&O he met with Lassiter to try to clear the air.
North Carolina remains one of six states where a spouse can sue another person for alienation of affection, which can be difficult to prove. Scott Lassiter sought at least $200,000 in damages.
