Looking to the stars: Nevada communities working to curb light pollution

The idea of putting solar panels on top of the world's thousands of miles of irrigation canals has long seemed like a good one. In arid locations, besides the clean electricity, there is the added benefit of reducing evaporation. But the technology has been slow to take off. Pilot projects in India were never broadened. A study measuring the potential of covering canals in California has given the idea new legs. Now a startup company is trying to learn from India's challenges and will install panels on canals in California's Central Valley. And environmental groups are pressing for even greater adoption.