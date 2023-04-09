A bill in the California Legislature would ban five chemicals found in some of the most popular candy in the U.S. The bill by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel would ban chemicals found in candy like Skittles, Starbursts and Peeps. Gabriel said his goal is not to ban candy in California. He says he wants companies to use different ingredients to make the candy. Two of the ingredients, including Red dye No. 3, have been linked to cancer. The National Confectioners Association says there is no reason to ban the chemicals because U.S. regulators say they are safe. The chemicals have been banned in Europe.