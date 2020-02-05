Struggling department store chain Macy’s is planning to close 125 of its weakest stores over the next three years and cut 2,000 corporate jobs in its latest push to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.
The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy’s current total. About 30 of those stores are already in the process of shutting down, including a Macy’s in West Dundee.
Macy's didn't specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.
Macy’s has loyal customers and investments in updating its stronger stores are working, CEO Jeff Gennette said during a meeting with investors Wednesday. But the company has too many stores to maintain them at “brand-right standards,” he said -- even after an earlier round of 100 store closures the retailer announced in 2019.
Macy’s didn’t identify specific stores that will close, but Gennette said the company would close underperforming stores in “lower-tier” malls Gennette said he thinks will continue to decline in a market that is “over-malled and over-retailed.”
West Dundee’s Spring Hill Mall, for instance, is losing both Macy’s and Sears. Once that store closes, Macy’s will have 13 stores within 50 miles of Chicago.
Like its department store peers, Macy’s is facing competition from budget-friendly discount stores like T.J. Maxx and online retailers, said Craig Johnson, president of retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners.
“If you go back to the mid-1980s, department stores accounted for about 10% of overall retail. Now it’s about 1.3%,” he said. Moreover, some of that spending happens online, not in stores.
All but the highest-end department stores need to shrink to get to a sustainable size, Johnson said. That could mean closing stores or shrinking existing locations, as Macy’s has by selling the top half of its State Street flagship and opening off-price Backstage shops within its department stores.
Macy’s has been working to bring shoppers back. It’s upgraded the look of 150 top-performing stores that account for about 50% of its sales. It’s also experimenting with new models, from budget-friendly Backstage to teaming up with resale site ThredUp and testing an apparel rental service at Bloomingdale’s.
Still, Macy’s reported a steeper-than-expected 3.5% drop in sales at stores that had been open at least a year in its fiscal third quarter, which ended in Nov. 2. That marked Macy’s first quarterly sales decline among comparable stores in almost two years.
The year “frankly did not play out as I intended,” Gennette told investors Wednesday, as he outlined Macy’s plan to reinvent itself over the next three years.
The company is planning to cut about 2,000 jobs, or about 9% of its corporate workforce, as it closes offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco. That will leave New York as Macy’s sole corporate headquarters.
Macy’s also plans to expand the upgrades already in place at 150 stronger stores to 100 additional locations this year, and about 400 by the end of 2022. About 50 new Backstage shops will open within Macy’s stores this year, as well as seven standalone Backstage stores outside of malls.
The retailer is also testing a new, smaller store located at a strip center instead of a mall. The store, dubbed Market by Macy’s, will carry Macy’s merchandise, local goods and food and beverage options. The first is opening in Dallas on Thursday.
Executives outlined plans to invest in businesses that customers see Macy’s as a destination for, like dresses, women’s shoes, big-ticket furniture, men’s tailored apparel, jewelry and beauty.
Macy’s is working to appeal to younger customers with new apparel lines targeting women under 40 and changes to the store’s layout meant to make it easier for them to find brands they like, said chief merchandising officer Patti Ongman.
The retailer wants private label brands to account for 25% of its sales by 2025 and aims to build its four strongest private brands -- INC, Alfani, Style & Co. and Charter Club -- into $1 billion businesses.
It also plans to test a custom clothing business, in addition to ongoing experiments with apparel rental and secondhand clothing.
Macy's said the moves are expected to generate annual gross savings of about $1.5 billion, which will be fully realized by year-end 2022. For 2020, Macy's anticipates gross savings of about $600 million.
Shares in Macy’s Inc. rose 17 cents, or about 1%, to $16.64 in after-hours trading following the company’s announcement. Over the past year, they have declined nearly 36%.
Associated Press contributed.
