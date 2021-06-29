Lake Havasu City police officers arrested a Havasu man with an outstanding warrant and found nearly two grams of illicit drugs on his person.
According to the report on May 30 at 2:13 a.m. two Havasu officers were monitoring the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard as bars close down. Police say they recognized Brandon Carrol on the sidewalk from prior contacts and a records check revealed that Carroll had a warrant for aggravated DUI.
The report says that Carroll was placed under arrest and a search revealed two small clear plastic baggies containing a white powder-like substance in Carroll’s left pocket. Spontaneously Carroll told police “That’s not mine”
Carroll was transported to LHCPD jail where a test revealed the white powdery substance to be cocaine. Carroll was booked on felony charges of possession of narcotic and drug paraphernalia.
