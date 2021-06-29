Officers from the Lake Havasu police department arrested an intoxicated man who was harassing hotel guests.
According to the police report on May 29 at 11:31 a Havasu officer was dispatched to Queens Bay for a disorderly conduct call. Police say when they arrived they observed that hotel security had one male without a shirt or shoes handcuffed on the sidewalk.
The report says that police spoke with the security guard who asked the man identified as Thomas McCandless who told them that McCandless was following guest and recording them on his phone. The security guard contacted McCandless and told him to leave or police would be called. The report says that McCandless then took an aggressive stance, clenched his fist and multiple security guards had to restrain him.
McCandless was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on disorderly conduct and trespass in the third degree. A breath test revealed McCandless had a BAC of .205.
