LOS ANGELES — Beginning Monday, anyone traveling through Los Angeles International Airport must wear a mask or face covering.
The new requirement announced Wednesday evening by Mayor Eric Garcetti came hours after L.A. County officials laid out the first steps toward easing stay-at-home orders imposed almost two months ago. Those restrictions have been credited with slowing the spread of the coronavirus throughout Los Angeles and the region.
Florists, car dealers and various types of brick-and-mortar stores — including those that sell toys, music, books, clothing and sporting goods — will be allowed to open for curbside pickup only starting Friday. In-store shopping will not be permitted.
“This list is less about what products are sold and more about the ability to maintain social distancing,” county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.
Recreational amenities including golf courses and trails under county jurisdiction will also reopen Friday. People still must adhere to physical distancing requirements and wear face coverings when they’re in proximity to others.
Health officials on Wednesday outlined for the first time a five-stage plan for reopening L.A. County. Though the first retailers will be permitted to reopen with conditions this week under Stage 2, the county hopes to soon allow other low-risk business — including manufacturers, offices and larger retail — to also open their doors.
Stage 2 also allows for the reopening of libraries, museums, cultural centers and galleries. The county has not provided a proposed date when those spaces could again be accessible.
Los Angeles County beaches will remain closed for the time being, despite other coastal stretches reopening — with limitations — this week in nearby Orange County with the state’s blessing.
Officials are working on a plan that will allow for the “slow reopening” of L.A.’s coastal stretches, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Department of Public Health.
“I know we can all look forward to that happening pretty soon,” she said.
Stage 3 of the county’s plan includes businesses deemed to be at higher risk, including tattoo shops, massage parlors, bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys and schools. Stage 4 includes the highest-risk businesses, such as entertainment venues hosting concerts as well as large conventions and sporting events.
At Stage 5, all businesses will be considered to be operating as normal. County officials did not provide a timeline for each individual stage of the plan.
During a news conference Wednesday, Garcetti said that starting Saturday, people wearing face coverings can return to city golf courses and trails, excluding Runyon Canyon, which will remain closed. The eased restrictions, he stressed, don’t change other established rules, including asking those with underlying conditions and people 65 or older to remain indoors. Gatherings are still prohibited, Garcetti said, and only people who live in the same household should hit the trails in a group.
“This is not some sort of green light to slack off,” he said.
On top of the LAX mask rule — a move Garcetti said aligns with similar requirements by many major airlines — the mayor announced that, starting Monday, anyone riding a city bus will be required to wear a face covering.
News of the limited reopening comes as Los Angeles County health officials announced 55 new coronavirus-related fatalities Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 1,368. The county also reported 851 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 28,644.
Ferrer said Wednesday that people living in institutional settings, namely those in skilled nursing facilities, continue to account for a disproportionate percentage of COVID-19 fatalities in L.A. County — now at 50%, she said.
“This is an alarming rate,” Ferrer said Tuesday. “We all need to work hard to make sure that we’re doing everything possible so that our most vulnerable residents are as safe.”
California surpassed 2,400 COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday and inched closer to 60,000 confirmed cases statewide.
The loosened restrictions come a day after more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases were reported in California on Tuesday — the highest single-day total statewide since the pandemic began.
