Guidelines to help slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are in place across the U.S. Dr. Stacey Rizza, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, says it’s important to be diligent in following the current health guidelines and recommendations, especially as they continue to change.
“I want to remind everyone that sometimes we may feel like recommendations are changing quickly, and that is not to decrease faith in the system. It’s simply that we get more data almost daily, and, so, recommendations do change frequently. Please stay diligent and follow what the latest recommendations are, and then also be patient.”
“We will learn more about this virus over time. And it is a credit to our public health system and all of our heroes working in the health care system who are doing everything they can to not only keep our patients and our society, and our communities, safe, but also to understand the epidemiology and the science behind this virus. And that does help inform what the new recommendations are,” says Dr. Rizza.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a good source for guidance documents pertaining to schools, first responders, home, travel, community settings, and state and local governments.
Federal recommendations and guidelines include:
The CDC recommends wearing nonmedical cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Listen and follow directions of your state and local authorities.
Work or take part in schooling from home whenever possible.
Avoid social gatherings of group of more than 10 people.
Practice good hand hygiene.
