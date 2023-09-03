One of the reporters who works at the small Kansas newspaper that was raided by authorities earlier this month filed a federal lawsuit against the police chief Wednesday. The lawsuit argues that Chief Gideon Cody violated Deb Gruver's constitutional rights when he abruptly snatched her personal cellphone out of her hands during an Aug. 11 search where officers also seized computers from the Marion County Record's office. That search has thrust the town of about 1,900 into the center of a debate over the press protections in the First Amendment. Cody didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press on Wednesday.