A worker at Stericycle pulls a cart stacked with containers filled with biohazardous waste and will place into warehouses at the facility in Vernon on March 25, 2020. Red containers, in truck, wait to be unloaded. The company may be dealing with logistical challenges facing medical waste treatment companies during the pandemic. Stericycle, in Vernon, is one of the largest medical waste treatment centers in Southern California. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)