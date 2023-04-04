Members of Congress join crowd outside Trump court hearing

Amid a chaotic scene of Donald Trump supporters, media and sign-toting protesters, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of several members of Congress who appeared in the crowd outside the Manhattan courthouse where the former president was set to be arraigned Tuesday.
In the hours before Trump was expected to face charges connected to an alleged hush money case, the Georgia Republican and outspoken supporter of Trump spoke briefly at an event put on by the New York Young Republican Club outside the courthouse. Greene stood in a crush of people, many carrying cameras and microphones, mostly members of the media. She wielded a bullhorn, but the crowd still largely drowned her out with whistles and shouts.
“The government has been weaponized against him. I’m here to protest and use my voice to take a stand. Every American should take a stand,” Greene said, as heard on an RSBN livestream.
“This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America,” Greene said. “We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption and the communist Democrats [for] taking our legal code, twisting it, manipulating it and perverting it into something it was never meant to be. Donald J. Trump is innocent.”
Greene called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “tool for the Democrats” to hijack next year’s presidential election. As Greene got into a white SUV to leave the area, New York Democratic Rep. Jamal Bowman addressed the crowd and the media and said: “Now let’s talk about the truth.”
“We will never accept hateful rhetoric in our city. Any rhetoric that is divisive, any rhetoric that uplifts white supremacy, we are pushing back against that in all its forms,” Bowman said.
Contending with shouts from the crowd, Bowman raised his voice as he spoke.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene, she should take her ass back to Washington and do something about gun violence, do something about affordable health care, do something about childhood poverty, do something about climate change. Do your freaking job Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Bowman said.
“You don’t need to be in New York City talking that nonsense. Go back to your district. What are you doing here?” Bowman said, noting reports that Greene could be under consideration as Trump’s running mate if he wins the nomination. “You’re here for politics, you’re here because you want to be VP, you’re here for your own fundraising, you’re here for your nonsense.”
