Members of Congress join crowd outside Trump court hearing

Pamela Smart's latest attempt to seek a reduction in her life sentence has been turned away by New Hampshire’s highest court. The justices said it would violate the separation of powers if it ruled on whether a state council should reconsider denying her hearing request. Smart is in prison for plotting with her teenage lover to have her husband killed in 1990. Now 55, Smart was a 22-year-old high school media coordinator when she had an affair with the 15-year-old student who shot and killed her husband. She denied knowledge of the plot but was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes. Having exhausted judicial appeals, Smart asked the governor’s Executive Council for a sentence reduction hearing last year.