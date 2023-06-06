An Alaska fishing adventure became a nightmare for a family of eight when the wreckage of one of the two boats they’d chartered over the Memorial Day weekend was found partially submerged off an island. The frantic search for survivors has only brought tragedy to the Tyau family. Two sisters and one of their husbands are dead. The other’s partner and the boat captain remain missing in the waters off southeast Alaska four days after the boat didn’t return Sunday. Authorities suspended a 20-hour search covering 825 square miles on Monday. They have no plans to resume it.