Michigan GOP leaders, residents demand answers on toxic waste from Ohio train

Transgender youth in Tennessee would be banned from receiving gender-affirming care under legislation currently headed to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. House lawmakers voted 77-16 on Thursday, with three Democrats joining their Republican colleagues to pass the bill. While Lee has voiced his support for the bill, civil rights groups have vowed an immediate lawsuit if and when it becomes law — setting up the potential for a lengthy legal battle. Nationwide, state lawmakers have introduced legislation attacking gender-affirming medical care for young people even as such services have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.