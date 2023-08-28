Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set to seek end of abortion waiting period, other abortion regulations

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday is expected to endorse legislative measures seeking to undo current Michigan regulations on abortion, including the elimination of waiting periods ahead of an abortion, proposed moves that drew quick opposition from a key anti-abortion group.
Michigan's 24-hour waiting period, part of the state's informed consent law, requires a woman to attest she has reviewed various educational materials and fetal development illustrations at least 24 hours before having an abortion. Whitmer and abortion rights advocates on Monday called it "medically unnecessary" and one of several areas considered to inhibit access to abortion.
Whitmer will use her Wednesday address about fall legislative priorities to touch on the need to eliminate "politically motivated, medically unnecessary restrictions on abortions" through passage of the yet-to-be-introduced Reproductive Health Act, according to Whitmer's office. Other parts of the package will include assurances of abortion access for everyone "regardless of where they live, work, or what type of insurance they have," an outline of Whitmer's prepared remarks said.
"With a U.S. Supreme Court that's shown it can and will strip away basic rights, Michigan must be proactive and repeal antiquated state laws," according to the speech outline.
The release of Whitmer's intended remarks came hours after several abortion rights groups — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and the National Abortion Rights Action League — said Monday they’re in conversations with lawmakers about repealing dozens of laws. Included in that list were the 24-hour waiting period for an abortion, a prohibition on using funding from the Medicaid health care program for mostly low-income residents for abortion and regulations that require clinics to meet exacting building code criteria.
The groups, which spearheaded the passage of a state abortion rights constitutional amendment in November, said the repeals being proposed are necessary to ensure the new language in Michigan’s Constitution protecting abortion rights is a reality in Michigan.
“The anti-abortion laws that remain on the books in Michigan are harmful,” said Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. “More importantly, they are unconstitutional.”
Abortion rights advocacy groups want the Democratic-controlled Legislature to make it easier to get an abortion, including eliminating 24-hour waiting periods.
The anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan on Monday argued Michigan's current regulations are "long-standing, basic protections" that ensure informed consent, require safety regulations in clinics and block taxpayer dollars — such as those used for Medicaid — from being used to pay for abortions. Efforts to repeal the laws, said Right to Life's Genevieve Marnon, reflect a "blind fervor" by the abortion industry to expand.
"No industry is left to regulate itself," Marnon said in a statement. "The proposed removal of common-sense regulations serves the interests of the abortion industry, not women seeking abortions."
The Democratic-led Legislature is expected to return for the fall session on Sept. 5, when leaders in the House and Senate said they'll be ready with the proposed Reproductive Health Act.
State Sen. Sarah Anthony, a Lansing Democrat who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, and state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, a Livonia Democrat and the House’s speaker pro tem, have both been working on the legislation and expect to introduce it soon.
The expected introduction would come months after the new Democratic-majority Legislature voted to repeal a 1931 law that banned abortion in Michigan and passed a law banning discrimination against individuals who had had abortions. It also would come in line with the new constitutional amendment.
"... There is still more work to do to get overly restrictive laws based on junk science off of the books," Anthony said in a statement. "I am excited to be a leader on a series of bills that will increase consistency and fairness in Michigan's reproductive health laws and expect to be formally introducing them soon."
Michigan's 24-hour waiting period law requires women seeking an abortion to complete and print an informed consent form at least 24 hours before an abortion. The form requires the individual to attest that she has reviewed a depiction, illustration or photograph of the fetus, a written description of the medical procedure, a prenatal care and parenting information pamphlet, and information on preventing abortion coercion.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provides access to the documents online but notes it "does not necessarily endorse all the information it is required to make available under this statute."
The push for a repeal of some of those abortion regulations follows a protracted fight last November over Proposal 3, which anti-abortion opponents argued would nullify several Michigan statutes, including requirements for minors to get parental consent in order to have an abortion. Statewide voters approved the proposal 57% to 43% after proponents of the measure argued anti-abortion groups were exaggerating the effect the constitutional amendment would have on current regulations.
But on Monday, the ACLU's Khogali referred to the regulations the groups were seeking to repeal as "unconstitutional." A spokeswoman for ACLU of Michigan, Ann Mullen, told reporters the group would use "every tool in its toolbox" when asked if the group would pursue litigation if the regulations weren't repealed.
Khogali said the group believes the parental consent law should be repealed, but also noted there may be more education needed before that specific issue is taken up. She was referring to Michigan's decades-old law requiring minor girls to have the written permission of at least one parent or a legal guardian to get an abortion — or they must ask a judge to overrule their parents.
A full list of the groups' hoped-for policy changes was not immediately available and the Reproductive Health Act where they would be contained has not yet been introduced, Khogali said. A previous version of the Reproductive Health Act included a repeal of the parental consent law.
The groups also are targeting so-called TRAP laws, an acronym that stands for targeted restrictions on abortion providers.
Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, said TRAP laws are “medically irrelevant” and “explicitly designed” to create hurdles to provide abortion care by requiring health centers to “construct mini hospitals” with strict requirements regarding hallway width, ceiling heights and restroom sizes.
“When voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 3 last fall, this is not the future they envisioned,” Thornton Greear said. “I cannot say strongly enough how imperative it is that we clean up Michigan’s law books and that we do so as quickly as possible."
