Microsoft invests $10 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI

California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with damaging rains, wind and surf. Tallying the damage will take time, but a California Office of Emergency Services spokesperson says the number of homes and other structures that will be red-tagged as uninhabitable could be in the “low thousands.” The damage is spread across 41 of California’s 58 counties. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period.