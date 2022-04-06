MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an armed 22-year-old Amir Locke during a SWAT raid in early February will not be charged with a crime, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday.
Calling on policymakers to “interrogate” whether no-knock warrants are necessary, Ellison said he, Freeman and an independent investigator all determined they lacked evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has been committed based on the law.
“Current law only allows us to review the case from the perspective of a ‘reasonable police officer,’” said Ellison, in a virtual news conference Wednesday morning. “It would be unethical for us to file charges in a case in which we know that we will not be able to prevail because the law does not support the charges.”
The Locke family’s attorneys said their clients are “deeply disappointed by the decision” not to charge 34-year-old Officer Mark Hanneman, vowing to continue the fight for justice in civil court and through advocating for stronger legislation to hold police accountable.
“The tragic death of this young man, who was not named in the search warrant and had no criminal record, should never have happened,” read the statement from civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storms and Antonio Romanucci. “This is only the latest reminder that we must work even harder to protect and obtain equal justice and accountability for our communities of color. No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again.”
On Feb. 2, just before 7 a.m., Minneapolis SWAT teams burst into a seventh-floor unit of Bolero Flats Apartments on Marquette Avenue looking for suspects linked to a homicide in St. Paul a month earlier. The officers opened the door with a key provided by the building manager, shouting “police, search warrant” as they entered, according to body-worn camera footage.
“In this moment, I feared for my life and the lives of my teammates,” Hanneman told investigators, according to a joint report released by the prosecutors Wednesday. “I was convinced that the individual was going to fire their handgun and that I would suffer great bodily harm or death. I felt in this moment that if I did not use deadly force myself, I would likely be killed. There was no opportunity for me to reposition myself or retreat. There was no way for me to de-escalate this situation. The threat to my life and the lives of my teammates was imminent and terrifying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.