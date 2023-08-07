Missouri Republican lawmakers sue over estimated cost of abortion rights ballot measure

The FBI says man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman and holding her in a homemade cell in Oregon had a list that included a chilling reminder to go after women who wouldn’t be missed to avoid “any kind of an investigation." Accompanying the bullet-point notes was a sketch of an apparent dungeon, to be built with cinder blocks, foam insulation and waterproof concrete. Police found the legal pad with the notes in the southern Oregon home of a man who is now a suspect in other sexual assaults around the country. Also in the home was a cinder block cell where police say the man, Negasi Zuberi, held the woman from Seattle until she escaped by pounding at the door.