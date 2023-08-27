No one aboard an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 was hurt during a rough landing at a Southern California airport during Tropical Storm Hilary. Alaska Airlines says the flight experienced an issue with its landing gear late Sunday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. A brief description of the incident on a Federal Aviation Administration website states that the aircraft’s left main gear collapsed while taxiing. The entry lists no injuries. Passengers tell KABC-TV sparks were flying during the landing. Alaska says the jet was unable to taxi to the gate and parked on a taxiway. Photos show its left engine resting on the ground.