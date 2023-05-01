More than $15 million in residential damage caused by tornado in Virginia Beach

Montana legislators canceled a floor session in the state House on Tuesday, a day after protesters were arrested while demanding that transgender lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr be allowed to speak. Lawmakers and protesters have been in a standoff over whether Montana Republicans will let Zephyr participate on the House floor. Protests and arrests on Monday galvanized both those demanding Zephyr be allowed to speak and others demanding she apologize for what they called an unacceptable attack on civil discourse. The conflict will likely take on expanded significance in the nationwide debate over the role of protest in democracy.