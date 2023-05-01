Mortgage fees to rise for buyers with high credit scores, fall for those with lower scores

Heads up, homebuyers! Big changes have arrived in the way mortgage fees are calculated, and they could offer a windfall — or an unexpected surcharge — for your next purchase.
Starting Monday, some fees will rise for homebuyers with higher credit scores, while buyers with lower scores will see a fee reduction. In more expensive real estate markets, the change could shift total mortgage closing costs by thousands of dollars. The move is part of a broader effort by the federal government to “increase support for borrowers historically underserved by the housing finance market.”
That includes people of color who have long faced discrimination in homebuying. Still, borrowers with lower credit scores will, for the most part, still pay much larger fees than those with higher scores.
Many factors beyond credit scores go into determining closing costs, which can make up between 3% and 6% of a home loan. The updated fees are just one of those costs, and lenders can structure home loans in different ways to balance out the higher charges.
Even so, real estate experts say many buyers will feel the impact of the increases in one way or another. And they are coming at the same time that typical mortgage rates have risen to more than 6% over the past eight months, spiking monthly payments.
“I have a feeling it’s going to be passed on more to the consumer, which kind of sucks because everybody’s getting squeezed at the moment,” said Brett Nicoletti, a mortgage loan officer with Academy Mortgage in Los Gatos.
The updated fees — meant to offset the risk of borrowers going into default — will apply only to mortgages backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. The quasi-governmental entities buy and sell the majority of home loans in the U.S. Their “conforming loans” generally come with lower interest rates than those not backed by the two entities.
