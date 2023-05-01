Mortgage fees to rise for buyers with high credit scores, fall for those with lower scores

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has urged Myanmar’s ruling military to take the initiative in finding a way out of the country’s violent political crisis after a surprise meeting with the army leader who seized power two years ago. Ban met Monday in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw with the leader of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and other top officials. His mission was made on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives around the world. A statement by the group quoted Ban saying he came to Myanmar to urge the military to adopt an immediate cessation of violence and start constructive dialogue among all parties. He described his talks as exploratory.