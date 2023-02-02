Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home. The White House said in a statement that Harris was invited to the funeral services planned for Wednesday by Nichols’ mother and step father. The White House says Harris spoke with Nichols' family by phone on Tuesday. Five Black officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in Nichols’ Jan. 7 beating and subsequent death. Video of the beating shows many more people failed to help Nichols. Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders have been fired in his death.