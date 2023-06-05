Movement calling for governors to ban all guns starts at Colorado Capitol

Eleven former Twitter cleaning workers at its New York City offices are suing the company, saying they are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay and damages after abruptly being fired in December. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court maintains the company violated New York City rules protecting union workers. It said the workers were replaced with those from another cleaning company despite protections in place for them. The firings came within days of four dozen janitors losing their jobs at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. Twitter had no comment Tuesday when messaged seeking a response.