A 17-year-old has pleaded not guilty to hate-motivated murder in a stabbing that followed a clash over men dancing. His lawyer said the youth may argue he was defending himself. Dmitriy Popov is being held without bail after his arraignment Friday in the killing of O’Shae Sibley. The 28-year-old Sibley was a professional dancer. Prosecutors say the killing was fueled by bigotry that was trained on Sibley and his friends as they cut loose to a Beyoncé song while pumping gas at a Brooklyn filling station. Popov’s lawyer, Mark Pollard, says it's his understanding that his client didn’t say anything hateful during the confrontation and was approached by older, taller men, including Sibley. Pollard says Popov regrets what happened but that doesn't mean he's guilty of a crime.