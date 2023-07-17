A California man who became paralyzed after a run-in with police is getting a $20 million settlement in a deal announced Tuesday. The settlement is among the largest of its kind in California history. Gregory Gross of Yuba City is an Army veteran who was arrested for driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision in 2020. Police officers slammed him to the ground, breaking his neck and leaving him paralyzed. Attorneys released video showing officers dismissing Gross when he repeatedly said he couldn't feel his legs and couldn't breathe. The settlement will also lead to some police reforms in Yuba City.