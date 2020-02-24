NASA mathematician and aeronautical engineer Dr. Christine Darden attends an event honoring NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' African-American women mathematicians who helped the United States' space program in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. Johnson, a black woman from West Virginia, was hired at the Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory in 1953 as part of the Computer Pool, a group, mostly women, who worked as data processors before computers were invented. Johnson passed away Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020; she was 101. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)